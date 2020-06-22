'Missing $2.1 bn likely don't exist; withdraws results'

Missing $2.1 bn likely do not exist; withdraws results: Wirecard

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 22 2020, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 08:24 ist
Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions attends the company's annual news conference in Aschheim near Munich, Germany. Credits: Reuters Photo

Wirecard AG said on Monday that there was a likelihood that the missing amount of 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) from its accounts simply did not exist.

The scandal-hit German payments firm said it was also withdrawing its full-year 2019 and first quarter 2020 financial results.

"The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the company said it is examining a range of possible measures to ensure the continuation of its business operations, which include cost reductions, restructuring, disposal or termination of business units.

Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun quit on Friday as the company's search for $2.1 billion of missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines and scrambled to secure a financial lifeline from its banks.

The central bank of the Philippines said on Sunday that none of the $2.1 billion missing from the Wirecard appeared to have entered the Philippine financial system. 

