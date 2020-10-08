Moderna won't enforce Covid vaccine patents right now

Moderna will not enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents during pandemic

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 08 2020, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 18:17 ist
A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it would not enforce patents related to its experimental Covid-19 vaccine while the pandemic continues, a move that would allow other drugmakers to develop shots using the company's technology.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

Moderna is not asserting its intellectual property rights for its vaccine technology and is willing to license the technology behind its experimental coronavirus vaccine after the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The company is one of the furthest along in the US race for a vaccine seen as essential to ending a pandemic that has claimed more than a million lives worldwide.

Moderna has received over $1 billion in government funding to develop and produce its candidate, and another $1.5 billion to supply it to the American public.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 