Modi govt plans overseas listing of LIC to attract investors: Report

The Modi government is planning to list Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on bourses overseas in a bid to send a 'powerful signal to global investors', according to a report by The Times of India.

Sources told the publication that the government is planning to amend the Companies Act to allow Indian companies to directly list on foreign bourses. The amendments to enable the decision may be moved during the winter session of the Parliament.

It added that to arrive at its embedded value, LIC is in the process of appointing an actuarial firm. The embedded value (EV) of a life insurance company is the present value of earning that will continue to flow in the future from policies that have already been sold.

The IPO is likely to be listed earliest in the fourth quarter.

Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that the government appointed Deloitte India and SBI Capital Markets to help LIC prepare for an initial public offering.

While presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the Modi government plans to sell a part of its holding in LIC through an initial public offer. Following which, Employees' union of LIC had strongly opposed the government's plan.

Also read: LIC union up in arms against IPO plan in Union Budget

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of selling the country's assets to recover its economic losses and described reports of the sale of a stake in LIC as "shameful".

In its 64 years of existence, the insurer said in a statement that it has spread its wings from being the leading life insurance company into an internationally recognised financial conglomerate with presence in 14 countries.