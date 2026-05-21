Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Modi’s ‘Melody’ diplomacy triggers jump in unrelated Parle stocks

Parle Industries has no connection with the Melody candy. Its core business is infrastructure, real estate development, and paper-waste recycling.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 17:53 IST
PM ModiGiorgia MelonibusinessmodiParle

Follow us on :

Follow Us