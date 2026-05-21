<p>New Delhi: The caramel-and-chocolate candy ‘Melody’ manufactured by Mumbai-based FMCG giant Parle Products, found itself at the centre of a diplomatic exchange on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.</p>.<p>It was a light moment. A sweet gesture. However, within minutes of the video of the two leaders sharing the light moment over the gift “Melody”, which is seen as a mashup of their surnames, "Meloni" and "Modi" went viral, stock markets reacted unexpectedly.</p>.<p>Shares of Parle Industries hit upper circuit climbing by 5%. It was a result of retail investors’ frenzy. The stock, which had slumped by around 70% in the past one year, hit its upper circuit just because of a mistaken identity.</p>.<p>Parle Industries has no connection with the Melody candy. Its core business is infrastructure, real estate development, and paper-waste recycling.</p>.Melody's Roman moment: Parle thanks PM for taking its toffee global.<p>The company behind Melody candy is named Parle Products Pvt Ltd. It is a privately-held FMCG company well-known for its products including Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek, and Mango Bite.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed hope that toffee diplomacy would be a boost to the domestic industry.</p>.<p>The minister informed that India’s toffee exports grew from Rs 49.68 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 132 crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of 166%.</p>.<p>“India's TOFFEE TALE would surely be a melody to the ears! Exports have grown nearly 166% since 2013-14,” Goyal said in a post on X.</p>