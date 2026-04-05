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Moody's cuts India's FY27 GDP growth estimates to 6% amid West Asia conflict

The region accounts for around 55% of crude oil imports and over 90% of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to India.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 06:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGDPWest Asia

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