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Moody’s lowers India's 2026 economic growth forecast to 6%

In its latest Global Macro Outlook, the rating agency said the impact of the global supply chain disruptions would linger in 2027 impacting economic growth.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:57 IST
Business NewsMoody'sEconomic Growth

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