Morgan Stanley names Ted Pick, a bank veteran, its next CEO

But just four years later, Mack said he would step down as CEO, after a tumultuous period of both high profits and losses left the publicly traded bank’s stock price reeling. Gorman steadied the bank by focusing on building its brokerage business, including the Smith Barney franchise it acquired in 2009, which caters to wealthy individuals. Big acquisitions in wealth management, such as the $13 billion purchase of E-Trade in 2020, have further buttressed Morgan Stanley’s business, reducing its reliance on banking and trading units that can be more volatile.