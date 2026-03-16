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Mounting gas shortages disrupt some steel plants at India's JSW, one unit may face shutdown

India has invoked emergency measures, restricting natural gas use to priority sectors after liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted by the conflict.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsJSW

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