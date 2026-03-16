<p>Mounting gas shortages have disrupted operations at some steel plants of India's top metals conglomerate JSW Group, with one unit facing a potential shutdown in the coming days, according to an internal note seen by Reuters. India, the world's second-largest crude steel producer, is facing its worst gas crisis in decades after the Middle East conflict disrupted supply routes.</p><p>JSW said in the note that disruptions to fuel supplies and maritime operations were starting to affect its operational stability and supply chain. As a result JSW Steel Coated Products risked missing sales and supply obligations for tinplate under the government's production-linked incentive scheme and has requested a six-month extension, it added.</p>.Amid supply shortage, govt makes biometric authentication mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers.<p>"JSW has also received force majeure notice from one of its key suppliers - Petronet LNG Ltd owing to Middle East crisis affecting LNG shipment," the note said.</p><p>JSW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p><strong>HUGE ADVERSE IMPACT</strong></p><p>In a separate letter, also seen by Reuters, to the federal steel secretary dated March 7, the Indian Steel Association said a shortfall of propane and liquefied petroleum gas affected the entire value chain and would have a "huge adverse impact" on steel-based micro, small and medium enterprises and their ancillary units, which employ a large workforce.</p><p>JSW Steel, Tata Steel and state-run Steel Authority of India are among the ISA's members.</p><p>India has invoked emergency measures, restricting natural gas use to priority sectors after liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted by the conflict.</p><p>The ISA has asked the government to fast-track subsidised spot imports from non-Middle East sources and ensure priority allocation to steel and allied industrial clusters.</p><p>The steel association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. India's small steel producers have warned of production halts because of gas shortages, Reuters reported last week.</p>