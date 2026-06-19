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MPC opts for 'wait-and-watch' amid growth, inflation uncertainties: RBI minutes

Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who chairs the committee, as well as the five other members voted to keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIrepo rateMPCSanjay Malhotra

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