<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Coforge on Thursday denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the complaint filed by Bengaluru-headquartered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mphasis">Mphasis</a>. In a statement, read out by Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh at the company's press conference, the company said it intends to vigorously defend itself and its employee in the matter.</p><p>Mphasis has filed a lawsuit against Coforge in a US court in March, alleging that the latter had hired its executives in violation of contract restrictions and gaining access to confidential client information.</p>.Coforge to remain one of the fastest-growing IT services firms: Analysts.<p>The filing appeared in the government's legal database only recently and according to it, Mphasis has sought compensatory damages and reimbursement of attorney fees and related costs. It has also named its former VP Brijesh Khergamker as a party in the case. Coforge has said it will defend its employee.</p><p>In the statement, Coforge stated that it is evaluating counterclaims that they may assert in this matter. "Over the past few years, several senior leaders have joined Coforge from competing firms to be part of Coforge’s growth story as Coforge is perceived as an action oriented and aspirational employer brand. The client named in the complaint is an existing client of Coforge and has been an important client of Coforge for many years. We continue to grow and strengthen this relationship through a combination of industry-leading delivery and service capabilities," it added.</p><p>Last year, Infosys filed a counterclaim against Cognizant claiming that the latter was engaging in anti-competitive practices and poaching key executives. Ravi Kumar S left Infosys in 2022 to join Cognizant as its CEO. Wipro also sued former CFO Jatin Dalal after he joined Cognizant. The company had claimed that he violated the terms of the employment contract. </p>