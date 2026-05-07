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Mphasis lawsuit: Coforge denies all allegations, evaluates counterclaims

In a statement, read out by Coforge CEO Sudhir Singh at the company's press conference, the company said it intends to vigorously defend itself and its employee in the matter.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:22 IST
Business NewsIT servicesITMphasis

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