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Mphasis records 14% higher net profit in Q4; clocks Rs 509 cr

The company's new TCV (total contract value) wins stood at $407 million in Q4 FY26, of which 64 per cent is AI-led.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:55 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:55 IST
India NewsBengalurubusinessMphasisIT company

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