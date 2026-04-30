Mphasis records 14% higher net profit in Q4; clocks Rs 509 cr

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-headquartered mid-tier IT services company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/mphasis-acquires-theory-and-practice-business-intelligence-for-rs-68-crore-3976299">Mphasis </a>has reported a 14 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2026 to Rs 509.6 crore compared to Rs 446.49 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations in the March quarter stood at Rs 4,242.66 crore, a 14.35 per cent y-o-y growth, compared to Rs 3,710.04 crore in the same quarter last year.</p><p>The company's new TCV (total contract value) wins stood at $407 million in Q4 FY26, of which 64 per cent is AI-led. Its operating margin for the quarter was 15.4 per cent, grew 10 bps y-o-y and net margin for the quarter before exceptional item grew 30 bps sequentially and remained flat y-o-y to 12.0 per cent.</p><p>"We have delivered on our growth and margin guidance in FY26 and are stepping into FY27 with strong momentum driven by a healthy pipeline and TCV. Our AI-led propositions have gained traction, and we continue to double down on our AI efforts and strengthen the NeoIP suite. Our recent acquisition of Theory and Practice (TAP) creates a combination that allows us to move beyond task automation, towards systems that can reason over business objectives, constraints, and domain context, using AI at scale,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.</p>.Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,354 cr.<p>Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the company has approved the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company for a term of 5 consecutive years with effect from October 1, 2026.</p><p>The company's Banking and Financial Services vertical Direct grew 17.4 per cent y-o-y, driven by wallet share gains and growth in new wins or accounts. Its insurance vertical continued growth momentum, aided by the continued ramp-up in recent large deal wins.</p><p>The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 62 per equity share, and the record date for entitlement of the final dividend will be July 8, 2026.</p><p>The company's shares jumped 1.17 per cent and closed at Rs 2,275 on the BSE on Thursday.</p>