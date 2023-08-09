MPL to lay off 50% of its workforce amid taxation decision

India’s Goods and Services Tax Council, which comprises top federal and state finance ministers, announced the levy of a 28% indirect tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing last month which invited negative reactions from industry stakeholders including industry body All India Gaming Federation, scores of top investors including Tiger Global, DST Global, Peak XV, Steadview Capital and Kotak Private Equity and an array of online gaming players. However, on August 2, the GST Council in a special meeting decided to stick with the levy, which come into force from October 1.