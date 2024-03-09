Mangalore refinery gets first ONGC consignment of crude oil from Krishna Godavari basin

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) received the first consignment of 'KG 98/2' crude oil from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The ship carrying the crude called Swarna Sindhu had been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2.

The MRPL has received 60,000 metric tonne crude oil for processing in the refinery, MRPL Director (refinery) Sanjay Varma told mediapersons here.

The crude oil received will be processed shortly at the MRPL, after knowing its characteristics. Varma said that the MRPL has technical capability and use of software to process all kinds of crude oil, including those with high sulphur content.

“We have 250 varieties of crude oil in our basket and have processed more than 100 varieties of crude oil in the refinery. Our technical capability can process any crude oil from various places, including Middle East and Latin American countries and also from Mumbai High field, Mangala field in Rajasthan and others in India," he stated.