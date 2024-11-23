MSEZ achieves exports of Rs 50,000 crore

<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru Special Economic Zone Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Suryanarayana V said that the total <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exports">exports</a> from MSEZ stood at Rs 50,000 crore till date.</p>.<p>To a query, he said that there are 10 industries in MSEZ with investments exceeding Rs 16,000 crore so far. </p>.<p>Exports of Rs 5,000 crore worth goods, including petrochemical products from the units have been exported during the previous financial year. </p><p>He said GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (GMPL) will start operational from next September. Apart from the exports, there is also revenue generation from product transportation and ancillary units. </p><p>Already 900 acres of land was occupied in MSEZ and 160 acres are lying vacant. The 160 acre was reserved from green hydrogen project, wherein infrastructure is yet to be created. Of 160 acre, ONGC group will set up its unit on 70 acre land, he said.</p>