Mukesh Ambani, Nita become grandparents

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 10 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 13:55 ist
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita Ambani. Credit: PTI Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita became grandparents on Thursday.

Shloka, the wife of Ambani’s son Akash, delivered a baby boy in Mumbai. Both the mother and the son are doing well.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 9, 2019. Shloka is the daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, the managing director of Rosy Blue India.

“Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani,” the family said in a statement.

The new arrival has brought immense joy to Mehta and Ambani families, the statement said.

 

 

