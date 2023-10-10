Mukesh Ambani now ahead of Adani in wealth rankings, new list shows

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani overtook Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in the latest wealth rankings of the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 released on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries has made cumulative investments exceeding $150 billion in the last decade, surpassing any other corporation in India. During this period, 66-year-old Mukesh Ambani's wealth has surged from Rs 165,100 crore in 2014 to nearly INR 808,700 crore, marking an impressive four-fold increase.

Gautam Adani (61), the Chairman of the Adani Group, slipped to the second position and experienced a staggering decrease in wealth amounting to Rs 6,19,000 crore within a year.

Cyrus S Poonawalla (82), the founder of Serum Institute of India, has maintained his position, climbing three ranks, following a remarkable 36 per cent increase in his wealth, totalling Rs 73,100 crore over the last year. His privately owned company stands as the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

Shiv Nadar (78), of HCL, retained the fourth spot after his wealth increased by 23 per cent to Rs 2,28,900 crore.

Gopichand Hinduja & family (83), moved up two positions to the fifth rank in the list after their wealth increased by 7 per cent to Rs 1,76,500 crore.

Dilip Shanghvi (68), the founder and leader of India's largest pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, advanced three positions to secure the sixth rank, with his wealth surging by 23 per cent to reach Rs 1,64,300 crore.

LN Mittal & family (73) of ArcelorMittal have ascended one rank to secure the seventh position on the list, with their wealth increasing by 7 per cent to Rs 1,62,300 crore.

Radhakishan Damani (68), of Avenue Supermarts, dropped three ranks to the eighth position in the list with his wealth declining by 18 per cent to Rs 1,43,900 crore.

Kumar Mangalam Birla & family (56), of Aditya Birla Group, moved up two places to ninth rank with his wealth increased by 5 per cent to Rs 1,25,600 crore.

The tenth position in the list is secured by Niraj Bajaj & family of Bajaj Group, with his wealth increased by 7 per cent to Rs 1,20,700 crore.