Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Mukesh Ambani says Reliance succession plan near completion as children take over day-to-day operations

Just like the previous year, he gave the floor to twins Akash and Isha, 34, to present a business plan for the telecom and retail segments, respectively.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAnant AmbaniIsha AmbaniJioRelianceAkash Ambani

Follow us on :

Follow Us