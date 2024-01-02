Multiverse of marketing madness: 2024 will see social media influencers radically change traditional marketing

Sharing a four-minute video on his official X account, Modi posted, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!"

The prime minister even said “Ram Ram bhai sara ne”, a phrase popularised by the Haryana wrestler in his exercise videos. The 25-year-old has over 7.6 million followers on Instagram and a huge following on YouTube where he regularly posts his workout videos.