Mumbai district officials seize 4 aircraft of Jet Airways

Mumbai district officials seize 4 planes of Jet Airways

An authorised representative from the carrier's monitoring panel defaulted on dues payment

  • Jan 18 2023, 02:26 ist
The NCLT has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to a consortium. Credit: Reuters Photo

Local authorities seized four aircraft belonging to Jet Airways for non-payment of gratuity dues, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Mumbai district administration seized three Boeing and one Airbus planes after an authorised representative from the carrier's monitoring panel defaulted on dues payment of Rs 960,000 ($11,760.38) plus 10 per cent interest, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing a notice.

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The NCLT has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to a consortium, led by UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London-based Kalrock Capital, two sources told Reuters last week.

The tribunal, which had already approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet, also set the effective date of ownership as Nov. 16, 2022, one of the sources had said.

