Musk announces 'content moderation council' for Twitter

Musk announces 'content moderation council' for Twitter

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 29 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 01:01 ist

New owner Elon Musk on Friday announced he would form a "content moderation council" at Twitter to assess future policy on posting and on reinstating banned accounts.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News

