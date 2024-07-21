Musk bringing X to Texas capital Austin helps revive city’s stagnant tech dreams

By Paulina Cachero

In Austin, the city that dubs itself “Silicon Hills,” a cautious optimism set in this week after Elon Musk declared his social media company X would be relocating its headquarters to the Texas capital.

At its peak during the early days of the pandemic, Austin was seen as America’s next big tech mecca. Companies like Google, Meta Platforms and Salesforce had vowed to expand their footprint in Austin, attracted by its warm climate, low taxes and business-friendly ethos. But, one by one, they reneged on those plans over the past two years, citing the need for less office space amid high borrowing costs.

Those who call Austin home say it’s too soon to say whether a relocation of X’s headquarters will include its estimated 1,500 employees or be more of a symbolic gesture by Musk. The billionaire’s decision to move yet another one of his companies to Texas is largely political, which could draw the ire of Austin’s staunchly liberal base. But any indication that the worst of the tech retreat is over would be welcome news for the city of nearly 980,000 people. Momentum has stalled in the face of fluctuating business activity and unemployment, and its real estate market has cooled dramatically.