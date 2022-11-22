Musk greets Indian followers with 'Namaste'

Musk greets Indian followers with 'Namaste'; Twitter in splits

'Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging you', Musk said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 22 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 10:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Elon Musk on Tuesday greeted millions of Indian followers with 'Namaste' as he paused Blue service with verification again which was scheduled to be launched from November 29.

"Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u. Namaste," tweeted Musk.

He also said that he is holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.

"Will probably use different colour check for organizations than individuals," said Musk.

On his Namaste tweet, several followers also greeted him along with sarcasm.

"He wants Indian engagement on twitter," posted one follower.

"Looks like Indians on your team are teaching you well!" posted another.

"Namaskar," said another follower.

Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
India
Social media

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

 