Musk leaves China with Tesla driving software hurdles cleared

Elon Musk’s quick visit to China paid immediate dividends, with Tesla Inc. clearing two key hurdles to introduce its driver-assistance system to the world’s biggest auto market.

The US carmaker will partner with Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. for mapping and navigation functions to deploy what it calls Full-Self Driving, or FSD, according to people familiar with the matter. Tesla has also passed a key data-security and privacy requirement in China, which would help ease some of the concerns over bringing FSD to market.

Baidu shares rose as much as 7 per cent in Hong Kong trading.

The moves come after Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk made an unannounced trip to China on Sunday, seeking approval for driver-assistance software that could help arrest the carmaker’s revenue decline. While the suite of features require constant supervision and don’t make Teslas autonomous, the company charges $8,000 in the US to buy FSD outright, or $99 a month for a subscription.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Chinese officials told Tesla that Beijing has tentatively approved the company’s plan to launch its FSD feature in the country, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk met Sunday with Premier Li Qiang, who as the Chinese Communist Party secretary for Shanghai helped the company set up what is now its top plant globally. His private jet left Beijing on Monday, according to FlightRadar24.