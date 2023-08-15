Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Musk's X social media platform shuts down promoted accounts ad business

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 13:18 IST

Follow Us

Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will no longer allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform's timeline to attract new followers, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an email to advertising clients.

Promoted accounts, or "Follower Objective" ads, generate more than $100 million annually in global revenue for X, according to the report.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisers largely rely on promoted follower ads to drive business on the platform and target certain audiences.

CEO Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, has been trying to rebrand the company's image since she started as CEO on June 5 and bring back advertisers who left the platform after Elon Musk's changes.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 August 2023, 13:18 IST)
Elon MuskBusiness NewsTwitter

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT