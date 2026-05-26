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Nandan Nilekani-backed Fundamentum launches tech investment platform with Rs 3,000 cr corpus

F2A builds on the investment approach developed across the earlier Fundamentum funds, and is focused on stage-agnostic, technology-led businesses operating in large and evolving markets.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsbusinesscompaniesNandan Nilekani

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