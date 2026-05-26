<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nandan-nilekani">Nandan Nilekani</a>-backed VC firm Fundamentum Partnership on Tuesday announced the launch of a frontier-tech investment platform, F2A (Fundamentum Frontier Advisors), with a target corpus of Rs 2,000 crore.</p>.<p>This will back companies building at the forefront of Consumer, Enterprise and Physical AI. F2A will also oversee up to Rs 1,000 crore of parallel co-investments alongside the fund. </p>.<p>F2A builds on the investment approach developed across the earlier Fundamentum funds, and is focused on stage-agnostic, technology-led businesses operating in large and evolving markets.</p>.<p>Nandan Nilekani, Anchor Investor, F2A, said, “Technology-led innovation continues to create new opportunities across sectors. Platforms combining long-term thinking with strong execution capabilities can play an important role in supporting this evolution."</p>.<p>Ashish Kumar, Co-founder, Fundamentum, said, “We are seeing a structural shift in how AI and DeepTech are being built and adopted across sectors. F2A is a continuation of our effort to partner with founders building enduring, technology-led businesses, with the same disciplined, long-term approach that has defined Fundamentum.</p>.<p>"India today has the right combination of talent, ambition, policy and capital, and this is the moment to dedicate institutional focus to companies building at the frontier," Kumar said.</p>.Google for Startups and Antler India launch Immersion in Bengaluru.<p>Ashish has sourced and invested in consumer-technology companies, including Spinny, Kuku, AppsForBharat and Wishlink, as well as enterprise-tech companies FarEye, Whizzo and GenieMode.</p>.<p>Debraj Banerjee joins F2A as General Partner to co-lead its AI and DeepTech strategy. Most recently, he served as Senior Fund Manager and Investment Committee Member at SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd.</p>.<p>His portfolio includes AI and deeptech companies such as QpiAI, Pantherun, Digantara, SigTuple, Myelin Foundry, OTPless, Fyllo, Covalense Digital, OmniBRx Biotechnologies and Serosoft Solutions, alongside consumer brands including The Ayurveda Experience, Vahdam, DrinkPrime and Nourish You.</p>.<p>Debraj Banerjee, General Partner, F2A, said, “We are at an inflection point where AI and DeepTech are moving from experimentation to scaled adoption across sectors. Having seen similar adoption cycles in more mature markets such as the US, across industries including utilities, BFSI, manufacturing and frontier technology, I believe India is poised to build globally relevant technology-led businesses over the next decade."</p>