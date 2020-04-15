Narendra Modi's call for lives as well as livelihoods at root of lockdown guidelines: Nadda

The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the Home Ministry's fresh lockdown-related guidelines, which have listed the details of activities allowed in certain areas from April 20, saying they are aimed at ensuring people's health security while also helping farmers and small traders.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods) is at the root of this," BJP president J P Nadda said in tweets.

He noted that these guidelines will strengthen sectors like agriculture, transport and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) while putting in place necessary oversight.

Industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms while all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3, according to the guidelines issued on Wednesday to enforce the second phase of the lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the lockdown came into effect on March 25 and was to expire at midnight on April 14. The prime minister announced the extension of the lockdown on Tuesday.