Nasdaq, banks tie up for new market for pre-IPO stocks

Nasdaq teams up with banks to create separate market for pre-IPO stocks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 17:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday it was teaming up with banks such as SVB Financial Group, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to create a separate trading venue for stocks of private companies.

