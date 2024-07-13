Nasscom and IAMAI raise issues with Karnataka Gig Workers Bill

Bengaluru: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) raised concerns with the draft of the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024 released by the government on June 29. The associations flagged issues with several provisions of the draft bill including the mandatory termination period and data transparency, projecting that it will cause a hindrance to business. The draft suggests a monetary penalty for non-compliance.