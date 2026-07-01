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Nayara Energy cuts petrol price by Rs 5 a litre, diesel by Rs 3 as global oil rates cool down

In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre at IOC outlets.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 03:16 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 03:16 IST
Business NewsdieselPetrolFuel Prices

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