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Nayara Energy hikes petrol price by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 3

Nayara Energy has decided to pass on part of the increase in input costs to consumers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsdieselPetrol

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