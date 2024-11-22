Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

NCLAT limits insolvency against Raheja to one project only, seeks report for other projects

The direction came following the request from the realty firm to limit the insolvency to one project, 'Raheja Shilas’ only.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 06:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 06:10 IST
Business NewsNCLAT

Follow us on :

Follow Us