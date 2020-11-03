Need to think of data as infrastructure: CEA

Need to think of data as infrastructure: CEA K V Subramanian

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 03 2020, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 23:38 ist
Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian. Credit: AFP Photo

Data should be thought of as infrastructure that must be invested upon like highways and airports, Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian said on Tuesday.            

Addressing a virtual event here, Subramanian said it is not just ease of doing business, but also ease of living that has to be enhanced using data.

"We need to think of data as a public good... data should be thought of as infrastructure that must be invested upon, much like highways, airports etc," he said.            

"Large scale data has to be extracted without violating any privacy laws. Data must provide a 360 degree view of an individual," he added.          

Subramanian further said data can be used in areas like agriculture, manufacturing, behavioural economics and MSME sector for improving productivity.            

" I am extremely bullish on the startup economy for enabling ease of living," he said, adding that India has the second largest startup ecosystem in the world.            

Subramanian pointed out that there is ample amount of data, especially administrative data, for use by startups.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K V Subramanian
Indian economy
infrastructre

What's Brewing

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 