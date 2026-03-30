<p>Mumbai: Net claims of non-residents on India stood at USD 260.5 billion as at end-December 2025, down USD 10.9 billion over the preceding quarter, driven by relatively higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets as compared to increase in the foreign-owned assets in India.</p>.<p>According to the RBI's data released on Monday, the ratio of India's international assets to international liabilities continued to improve to 82.1 per cent as at end-December 2025 from 81.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 74.6 per cent a year ago.</p>.<p>The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the data relating to India's International Investment Position for end-December 2025.</p>.<p>"Net claims of non-residents on India declined by USD 10.9 billion from end-September 2025 and stood at USD 260.5 billion as at end-December 2025, driven by relatively higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets (USD 12.8 billion) as compared to increase in the foreign-owned assets in India (USD 1.9 billion)," it said.</p>.RBI data shows sharp growth of 13.5% in industrial credit in February.<p>It further said Indian residents' overseas financial assets increased during the quarter, primarily led by rise in outward direct investments (USD 7.6 billion) and currency and deposits (USD 9.4 billion).</p>.<p>Reserve assets, accounting for 57.4 per cent share in the total overseas financial assets of Indian residents, declined by USD 12.4 billion from the previous quarter and stood at USD 687.7 billion as at end-December 2025.</p>.<p>However, on an annual basis, it rose by 8.2 per cent, the central bank said.</p>.<p>On the liability side, the RBI said decline in inward direct investment (USD 3.2 billion) and portfolio investment (USD 2.8 billion) was offset by increase in trade credit (USD 11.4 billion) under other investment, resulted in marginal sequential increase (0.1 per cent) in foreign-owned assets in India as on end-December 2025.</p>.<p>With the decline in equity investment along with the rise in debt investment, the share of debt liabilities in total external liabilities increased to 55.3 per cent as at end-December 2025 from 54.8 per cent a quarter ago, it added. </p>