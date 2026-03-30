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Net claims of non-residents on India stood at $260.5 bn at end-December 2025: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the data relating to India's International Investment Position for end-December 2025.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:16 IST
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