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Net FDI rebounds to $7.7 bn in FY26, but portfolio flows short for financing CAD: RBI

The rebound in net FDI came alongside a rise in gross inward FDI inflows to $94.5 billion in 2025-26, up from $80.6 billion a year ago.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:06 IST
Business NewsRBIFDI

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