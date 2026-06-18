Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Net income tax collection grows 15% to over Rs 5.21 lakh cr till June 17

This includes net corporate tax collection which rose 22 per cent to Rs 2.08 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 15:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 15:49 IST
Income TaxbusinessTax collection

Follow us on :

Follow Us