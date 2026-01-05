<p>New Delhi: Net leasing of office spaces rose 25 per cent last year to a record 61.4 million sq ft across eight major cities on strong demand from domestic and overseas companies, according to Cushman & Wakefield.</p>.<p>Net leasing of office spaces stood at 49.1 million sq ft during 2024 in these eight cities.</p>.<p>Net absorption or leasing represents the net change in office space occupied during the year.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/real-estate">Real estate</a> consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Monday released the data, showing that net office leasing rose in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai but declined in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.</p>.Real estate sector set for premium and luxury housing boom in 2026.<p>"The last year's performance reflects more than record numbers, it signals a long-term growth trajectory anchored in strong fundamentals," said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive, India, SEA, MEA & APAC Office and Retail, Cushman & Wakefield.</p>.<p>He projected that the office demand would remain strong during 2026, driven by expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) in India and rising technology adoption.</p>.<p>As per the data, the net office leasing in Chennai almost tripled to 7 million sq ft last year from 2.4 million sq ft in the 2024 calendar year.</p>.<p>Delhi-NCR witnessed a sharp growth of 82 per cent in net office leasing to 10.9 million sq ft during 2025 from 6 million sq ft in the preceding year.</p>.<p>Bengaluru, the most prominent office market, witnessed a marginal rise in net office leasing to 14.4 million sq ft from 14.2 million sq ft in 2024.</p>.<p>Office demand rose 65 per cent in Pune to 8.2 million sq ft from 5 million sq ft.</p>.<p>In Hyderabad, the net leasing grew 15 per cent to 9.1 million sq ft from 7.9 million sq ft.</p>.<p>However, Mumbai -- the financial capital of India -- witnessed a 12 per cent decline in office demand to 9.6 million sq ft from 10.9 million sq ft.</p>.<p>In Kolkata, the demand dipped 5 per cent to 1.4 million sq ft from 1.5 million sq ft.</p>.<p>Lastly, the net office leasing in Ahmedabad by 28 per cent to 0.8 million sq ft last year from 1.2 million sq ft in the preceding calendar year.</p>.<p>According to Cushman & Wakefield, the gross leasing of office space also hit an all-time high at 88.7 million sq ft in 2025, up 1 per cent from 88 million sq ft in the preceding year.</p>.<p>The gross leasing factors in all leasing activity in the market, including fresh take-up, open market renewals by occupiers as well as pre-leasing.</p>.<p>New supply of office spaces rose 17 per cent to around 53 million sq ft during the last year.</p>