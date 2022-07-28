Netflix back up after brief streaming outage

Netflix back up after brief streaming outage

The outage lasted for more than an hour, Downdetector said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 28 2022, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 08:37 ist

Netflix Inc's streaming services were back up after facing a brief disruption across all devices, the company said on Wednesday evening.

At its peak, there were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

The outage lasted for more than an hour, Downdetector said.

Netflix has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers and remains a dominant streaming service around the world.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Netflix
Business News
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues

110 villages’ 3-year wait for Cauvery water continues

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases

Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on Thursday: NGOs

Alarm as Earth hits 'Overshoot Day' on Thursday: NGOs

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

 