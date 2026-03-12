<p>Hyderabad: Global streaming major Netflix launched its global production and innovation studio, Eyeline Studios, in Hyderabad on Thursday (March 11) bolstering its footprint in India. </p><p>The move supports Netflix's strategy to scale production infrastructure worldwide, positioning India as a key hub for advanced visual effects, virtual production, and next-generation technologies within Hyderabad's thriving Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem.</p>.Netflix celebrates 10 years in India with special film narrated by Shah Rukh Khan.<p>As Eyeline's fifth global site after Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London the facility integrates fully into the network to drive high-end visual storytelling. Eyeline, Netflix's VFX arm formed by acquiring Scanline VFX in 2022 and merging it last October, has credits including <em>A House of Dynamite</em>, <em>Happy Gilmore 2</em>, and the fantasy series <em>Wednesday</em>.</p><p><br>The new office spans 32,000sqft and features state-of-the-art technology for advanced visual effects and generative virtual effects, all supported by a robust hybrid cloud infrastructure. The facility has a modern workspace designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and employee well-being.<br><br>With sustained policy momentum and a strong focus on skilling, India is strengthening its position as a global hub for creative technology and digital production. By anchoring production and innovation capabilities in Hyderabad, Eyeline is making a long-term investment in infrastructure, talent development, and deeper global integration.<br><br>“Hyderabad is proud to welcome Eyeline and Netflix to Telangana. Hyderabad is a natural home for Netflix because both are global successes that continue to create new opportunities and careers. In many ways, both Netflix and Hyderabad are gateways bringing together opportunities and talent from across the globe. Our city has always been a place where creativity, technology and global talent converge, making it a natural home for companies shaping the future of storytelling. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to build globally relevant creative ecosystems, and I am confident that Eyeline’s presence will further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for film, technology and the AVGC sector,” said Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy who inaugurated Eyeline Studio.<br><br>State IT minister, D Sridhar Babu, said that the objective of his government is to build a talent pool across VFX and animation.</p><p><br>Eyeline studios CEO, Jeff Shapiro said that India has long played a defining role in global visual effects, not just because of scale, but because of the depth of creative and technical talent here.</p><p>“When we looked at where to establish our presence, Hyderabad stood out immediately. It brings together a strong technology backbone, world-class engineering capability, and a film culture that understands ambition. The talent in this city and across India combines artistic craft with impeccable technical precision. That’s exactly the foundation we need to build long-term capability and contribute meaningfully to global storytelling from here,” he said.<br><br>During the inauguration, actor and producer Rana Daggubati said, it feels very nostalgic for him. “About 20 years ago, around 2005–2006, there were very few opportunities like this in Hyderabad, and Ted Sarandos was just starting to connect with the industry at that time. Today, seeing people like Jeff Shapiro come to Hyderabad and speak about this place as the next future hub of creativity shows how far Hyderabad has progressed. For this, I must first thank the audiences who kept pushing filmmakers to go beyond boundaries and constantly ask for bigger and newer cinema,” said Rana.</p>