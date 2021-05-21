Netizens bid goodbye to 'Chrome downloader' Internet Explorer with hilarious memes

Microsoft Thursday announced that it will shut down Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, after 25 years and it will be replaced by Microsoft Edge, prompting many social media users to react with posts and memes as for many it was the first browser they have used.

In a blog post on Thursday, Microsoft wrote, "Today, we are at the next stage of that journey: We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.”

Earlier Microsoft had announced that its 365 services would not be supported on Internet Explorer anymore. Microsoft has already not been releasing any security updates for the existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge since it stopped supporting it on March 9, 2021.

Netizens bid Internet Explorer a goodbye with memes and funny posts. Some joked about missing Explorer as they used it to download Chrome, while others made fun of the fact that it took the longest time to close.

Here are some of the creative memes which are going viral on social media:

RIP chrome downloader — VICCINATE 🚀 (@Viccinate) May 19, 2021

It actually retired in 1997 it’s just taken 25 years to respond to it. — Charles Schuler (@Charles379) May 19, 2021

Good bye #InternetExplorer

You were the best Google Chrome downloader.

.#Microsoft — SATYAM PANDEY (@__satyampandey7) August 21, 2020

Some iconic Bollywood meme templates were also shared.

*Microsoft to shut down internet explorer in 2021* Le explorer *#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/W6Qn1PoZ4y — यशी गोयल (@monsterous__me) August 21, 2020

Internet Explorer was launched in 1995 and it was one of the most popular tools used by people to access the Internet back then. Between 1995 and 2013, Microsoft has released 11 versions of the Internet Explorer. Since Firefox and Chrome came to the market, people stopped using Internet Explorer as the latest apps were faster.