New digital feature lets ICICI Lombard customers check vitals

The move is a part of the digital-first approach for consumers, wherein ICICI Lombard on Thursday introduced a face scan feature

Chennai,
  Feb 03 2022
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 16:18 ist
Representative picture of a face scan. Credit: iStock Images

Scan your face, know your blood pressure, heart rate and other vitals, non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd told its policyholders.

As a part of the digital-first approach for consumers, ICICI Lombard on Thursday introduced a face scan feature, whereby its policyholders can check their vitals in a couple of minutes.

The feature was added to the company's existing App IL TakeCare negates the use of multiple gadgets to check vitals like blood pressure, SpO2 (oxygen saturation), heart rate, respiration rate, heart rate variability, and stress level.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, said, "Face Scan feature is a powerful innovation to democratise health checks, going beyond the realm of a transactional relationship to delivering a frictionless and engaging experience in the current times."

