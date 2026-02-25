Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

New fuel efficiency norms under review of PMO: H D Kumaraswamy

The second phase of the norm CAFÉ-II started in 2022. The next phase is likely to come into force from April 2027.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 18:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 18:16 IST
Business NewsH D Kumaraswamyfuel efficiency

Follow us on :

Follow Us