<p>New fuel efficiency rules for vehicles under the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE)-III norms, which seek to lower average fuel consumption and carbon emission, are under review of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.</p><p>“We already had a meeting with stakeholders and the Power Ministry. The Power Ministry, according to my information, now, after the meeting with stakeholders, has sent the proposal to PMO,” Kumaraswamy told reporters on the sidelines of a FICCI event.</p>.Document shows Air India's technical incidents such as fuel leaks hit 14-month high in January: Report.<p>The Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, which were first introduced in 2017, require OEMs to produce more fuel-efficient and lower-emitting passenger vehicles. These norms apply to petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG, hybrid, and electric passenger vehicles, with gross vehicle weight (GVW) below 3,500 kg.</p><p>The second phase of the norm CAFÉ-II started in 2022. The next phase is likely to come into force from April 2027.</p><p>On EV penetration, Kumaraswamy said more than 28 lakh EVs have been sold under the PM E-Drive initiative so far. These include around 20 lakh two-wheelers and nearly 3 lakh three-wheelers.</p><p>The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) scheme was originally introduced in September 2024, with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for a two-year period. It has been extended for another two years.</p><p>The minister said the Centre is in discussions with different stakeholders to boost the use of electric vehicles. "In whatever the best way, we have to encourage electric mobility... we are going to take that issue,” he said.</p><p>Kumaraswamy said India's expanding network of FTAs would open new pathways for growth of the EV sector.</p><p>“As we consolidate domestic scale, the industry must now actively pursue export markets. As we advance towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, electric mobility must remain central to the 'Make in India' agenda strengthening domestic manufacturing, deepening localisation and positioning India as a global production hub for EVs, batteries and critical components,” he said.</p><p>Speaking at the event, Amitabh Kant, former CEO, NITI Aayog, said electric mobility would be India’s next transformational leap. “Batteries, power electronics, semiconductor software and charging infrastructure are the new engines of value-creation,” Kant added.</p>