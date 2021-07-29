New investor registrations on NSE cross 50 lakh in FY22

New investor registrations cross 50 lakh on NSE in less than 4 months of FY22

The new investor registrations saw 2.5 times year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2021-22, the exchange said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2021, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 20:03 ist
National Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters Photo

Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday said the number of new investor registrations crossed 50 lakh on its platform in less than four months of the current financial year.

The new investor registrations saw 2.5 times year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2021-22, the exchange said in a statement. Fresh registrations stood at 8.5 lakh during April-July 2019, 20 lakh in April-July 2020 and finally reached 51.3 lakh as of July 25, 2021.

In terms of the geographical presence, the exchange said 36 per cent of such investors registered are from northern states, while the western states account for 30 per cent, southern states for 22 per and the remaining 12 per cent are from the eastern states.

Another interesting trend is that 53 per cent of new investors registered are from beyond the top 5 ranked states. The overall NSE's registered investor base has now crossed 4.5 crore. 

