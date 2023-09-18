New-to-credit? Here's how to maintain a healthy CIBIL score

Apply for a consumer durable loan: A consumer durable loan is a type of loan that can be used to purchase durable goods such as appliances, electronics, or furniture. These loans are typically easier to obtain than other types of loans and can help new-to-credit consumers establish a positive credit history.

Use the Buy Now Pay Later option: BNPL options are becoming increasingly popular and it is a good way to start building credit health by using it for low-ticket items. However, it is important to use this option responsibly and ensure that payments are made on time.

Try to apply for a credit card from the same bank where you have a salary account: This process can increase the chances of approval as banks, where consumers have a salary account, have access to their financial history. However, this does not mean that consumers should not explore other banks. It is important to compare credit card offers from different lenders and choose the one that best suits their needs