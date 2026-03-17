<p>Bengaluru: A day after Hard Rock International <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/hard-rock-snaps-pact-with-india-franchisee-10-outlets-including-in-bengaluru-to-shut-3933579">announced the termination of its franchise agreements</a> with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd, the latter issued a statement on Tuesday expressing “deep shock” at what it called a “unilateral, illegal and misconceived” announcement about the alleged closure of Hard Rock Cafes in India.</p><p>JSM clarified that its outlets will continue to operate as usual until any binding court order states otherwise. “The claims are outside the contractual framework and unsupported by any court order,” JSM said.</p><p>It added that while it is evaluating options, its immediate priority remains employees, customers, partners and suppliers. “We remain fully committed to protecting stakeholder interests and ensuring accurate information is communicated,” the statement said.</p>. <p>In a LinkedIn post, JSM reiterated that it is “reviewing the situation and evaluating all legal remedies,” adding that its outlets remain open.</p><p>The company also said the statement by Hard Rock International was issued “without proper consultation or regard” for a partnership spanning over two decades.</p><p>Highlighting its role in building the brand in India, JSM said, “For 22 years, we have built and nurtured the Hard Rock Cafe brand in India with the support of our employees, partners and millions of customers.”</p><p>On Monday, Hard Rock International said it was formally terminating its franchise agreements with JSM Corporation and related entities, covering the operation of all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops in India.</p><p>It had indicated that all outlets operated by the master franchisee — including those in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune — would shut, though it did not cite reasons.</p><p>An email sent by DH to Hard Rock International did not elicit any response.</p>