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New twist in Hard Rock Cafe exit? India partner JSM disputes claims; details here

JSM clarified that its outlets will continue to operate as usual until any binding court order states otherwise.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:05 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:05 IST
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