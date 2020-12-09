Nifty crosses 13,500 for the first time

Nifty crosses 13,500 for the first time

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 12:04 ist
In the opening session, the broader NSE Nifty rose 78.25 points or 0.58 per cent to 13,471.20. Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark index Nifty on Wednesday hit a lifetime high of 13,500. 

In the opening session, the broader NSE Nifty rose 78.25 points or 0.58 per cent to 13,471.20. It touched its lifetime intra-day peak of 13,475.05 in early trade.

Similarly, equity benchmark Sensex surged 300 points to touch its fresh lifetime peak in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys amid persistent foreign fund inflow and positive cues from global markets. It touched a record intra-day high of 45,908.08.

 

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nifty
market
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of Covid-19

The Lead: Dr N K Ganguly on ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

 