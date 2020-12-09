Nifty crosses 13,500 for the first time

Benchmark index Nifty on Wednesday hit a lifetime high of 13,500.

In the opening session, the broader NSE Nifty rose 78.25 points or 0.58 per cent to 13,471.20. It touched its lifetime intra-day peak of 13,475.05 in early trade.

Similarly, equity benchmark Sensex surged 300 points to touch its fresh lifetime peak in early trade on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys amid persistent foreign fund inflow and positive cues from global markets. It touched a record intra-day high of 45,908.08.

More to follow...