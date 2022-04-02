Nifty Gateway, Samsung to develop world's 1st smart TV NFT platform

Gemini-owned Nifty Gateway, the premier marketplace for NFTs, has announced a partnership with Samsung to develop the first-ever smart TV NFT platform for exploring, purchasing and trading digital art and collectibles.

Leveraging Samsung's and Nifty Gateway's technology, customers can seamlessly browse, display, and interact with NFTs from the comfort of their couch. In addition, customers will have access to more than 6,000 art pieces from emerging and top artists including Beeple, Daniel Arsham, Pak and more, the companies said in a statement.

"We are committed to making NFTs accessible and NFT purchasing more seamless than ever before," said Duncan Cock Foster, co-founder, Nifty Gateway. "With our mission in mind, we couldn't be more excited to partner with Samsung to develop a groundbreaking NFT collecting experience."

Also Read — After Pak and Beeple, what’s next for NFT collectors? Art made with a paintbrush

Nifty Gateway is now integrated with Samsung's NFT platform in their 2022 premium TV product lines such as QLED and Neo QLED TV. Nifty Gateway also provides its independent app for The Frame and MICRO LED offerings.

Samsung and its customers will benefit from verified digital art, state-of-the-art custody technology and payment flexibility.

Nifty Gateway was founded by Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster in 2018, and acquired by Gemini in 2019. Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: