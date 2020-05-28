Nikkei rises as value shares snatched up

Nikkei rises above 200-day average as value shares snatched up

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 28 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 08:40 ist
AP/PTI photo

Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, vaulting above a key technical resistance of its 200-day moving average on hopes of a quick economic normalisation, with investors snatching up deeply discounted stocks such as financials.

The positive mood overwhelmed concerns about deteriorating U.S-China relations as Washington signals it may no longer regard Hong Kong warranted special treatment as Beijing prepares new security law for the territory.

The Nikkei average advanced 1.43% to 21,725.54, rising above a major chart point of 200-day moving average at 21,656. The broader Topix gained 1.12% to 1,566.79. Both indexes hit their highest levels since late February.

Gains were led by short-covering in value-oriented shares, such as financials and steelmakers -- the sectors that had been badly hit since the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Banks jumped 4.2%, while securities brokerages gained 3.5% and insurers rose 3.3%. Steelmakers added 3.9%.

Including those, value shares rose 2.0% compared with 0.7% in growth-oriented shares.

Nissan Motor rallied 7.9% and Mitsubishi Motor rose 5.3% after the two automakers, along with Renault , announced a revival plan, pledging to cut vehicle ranges and pool manufacturing by region.

Dentsu soared 14.5% after the PR firm reported profits for the three months to March, compared to a net loss a year earlier, even as it withdrew annual guidance due to uncertainty over COVID-19.

Recruit Holdings gained 2.9% even after its earnings for January-March announced the previous day fell short of market expectations. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Nikkei
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

US coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

US coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 