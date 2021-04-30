Niraj Bajaj: Five things you need to know about the new Bajaj Auto chairman

On Thursday, Bajaj Auto marked the end of an era with longtime chairman Rahul Bajaj stepping down as the non-executive chairman of the company. Niraj Bajaj will be taking his place.

But, who is Niraj Bajaj? Here are five things to know about the new Bajaj Auto chairman:

> Born on October 10, 1954, he studied at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. He acquired his B.Com from Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai, and went on to acquire his Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School — the alma mater of his predecessor, Rahul Bajaj.

> One of the promoter-directors of the Bajaj Group, Niraj Bajaj joined the board of Bajaj Auto on September 9, 2006. His total career spans across 35 years.

> Niraj Bajaj is on the Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life and General Insurance Co Ltd, and is Chairman of Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons and various other Bajaj Group Companies. He is also Chairman & Managing Director of Mukand Limited.

> Niraj has served as President of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber. He was also President of the Alloy Steel Producer’s Association and Indian Stainless Steel Development Association.

> He has represented India in table tennis for seven years between 1970-77, out of he served as Captain for four years. He is a three-time 'All-India Table Tennis Champion' and was ranked 'India No 1' four times. He is the recipient of the Arjuna Award, India’s highest sports honour; Shiv Chhatrapati Award, Maharashtra’s highest sports honour, and the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar.