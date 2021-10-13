NLC India making efforts to ramp up coal output

NLC India making efforts to ramp up coal output

The company aims to increase coal production to up to 20 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) from next year onwards

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2021, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 14:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

State-owned NLC India is making efforts to ramp coal output from one of its mines in Odisha to up to 10 million tonnes per annum this year.

The company aims to increase coal production to up to 20 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) from next year onwards, according to a regulatory filing.

In a late evening filing on Tuesday, NLC India said has taken steps to achieve the target of 6 MTPA from its original schedule of four MTPA during the current year. Considering the high demand for coal, the company is making all-out efforts to augment the coal production of Talabira Mine up to 10 MTPA for the current year and up to 20 MTPA from next year onwards.

Also Read | Amid coal shortage, Power Ministry asks states to utilise unallocated power of CGS

This will not only provide fuel security to end-use plants but also make available coal in the market, it added.

The coal produced is being transported to its one of the end-use plant, NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd's 2 x 500 MW plant at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. This is a subsidiary of the company.

The entire generated power is catering to the requirement of Southern states and the major share goes to Tamil Nadu.

Amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act on Mineral Concession Rules by the coal ministry on October 1 have enabled the sale of excess coal after meeting the coal requirement of the end-use plant.

Accordingly, permission from the coal ministry has been sought to sell the excess coal, the filing said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

coal crisis
India News
Odisha
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme

 