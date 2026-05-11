Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

No bailout package for oil companies right now, says Centre amid West Asia crisis

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal sought to allay public concerns, stating there is no shortage of fuel and no plans for rationing.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiOilWest AsiaCrudewar

Follow us on :

Follow Us